LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.06% of Everest Re Group worth $205,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.75. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

