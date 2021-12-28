Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 28,384 B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get B Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV).

Receive News & Ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.