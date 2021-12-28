Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 2,156 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Primis Financial comprises about 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $371.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

