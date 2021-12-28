Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Position Raised by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SYBT opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

