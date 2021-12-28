Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

