Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

