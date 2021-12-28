Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Camping World comprises 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Camping World worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

