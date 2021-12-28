Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the quarter. Village Farms International comprises approximately 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Village Farms International worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $585.98 million, a P/E ratio of -163.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

