Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

