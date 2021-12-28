Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 15,383 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 45.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

