Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,563 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of The Shyft Group worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.