goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$176.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$91.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9399995 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.88.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

