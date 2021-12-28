CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 106.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

