Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BDIV stock opened at C$22.63 on Tuesday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$22.86.

