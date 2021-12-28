Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Declares None Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

