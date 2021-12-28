Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brink’s by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BCO opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

