Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

