Diversified LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.