Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,720 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

