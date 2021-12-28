The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

