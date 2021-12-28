Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

HOVNP stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

