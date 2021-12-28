Mather Group LLC. Has $4.39 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 66,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.