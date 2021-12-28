Keel Point LLC Buys 3,914 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.