Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,162 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $391.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

