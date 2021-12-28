8,415 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Bought by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $18,440,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $14,175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $237,000.

FMAR stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

