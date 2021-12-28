Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $918,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $405,758 in the last 90 days. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

