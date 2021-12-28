Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 665,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

