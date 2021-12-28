Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after acquiring an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $113.89 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

