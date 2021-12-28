Sun (New) (SUN) Price Tops $0.0231

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $242.77 million and $180.68 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

