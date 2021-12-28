Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $112,279.06 and $40.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.25 or 1.00343080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.71 or 0.00448218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00150690 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,181,153 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.