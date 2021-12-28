Super Zero Protocol Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $41.13 million and $1.34 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.86 or 0.07976196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073516 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,953,092 coins and its circulating supply is 338,983,984 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.