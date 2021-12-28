Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 134,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

