LSV Asset Management Sells 26,520 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $634.77 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

