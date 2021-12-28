LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.52% of HollyFrontier worth $135,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

