Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 5,177 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

