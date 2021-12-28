Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

