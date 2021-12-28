LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Biogen worth $102,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 357.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 640,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 158.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.72. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

