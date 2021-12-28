Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Increased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 230,316 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 140,447 shares during the period.

VGLT opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

