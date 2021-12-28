Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $259.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

