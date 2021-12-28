Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 972,096 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 972,096 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,430,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 109,031 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

