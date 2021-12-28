Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,286 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.