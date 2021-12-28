Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

