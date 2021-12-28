Bbva USA Sells 5,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

