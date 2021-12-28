Bbva USA Has $4.19 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

