SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23.

