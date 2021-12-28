Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 541,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 203,308 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

