Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

