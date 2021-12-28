Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

