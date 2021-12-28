Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $596,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.