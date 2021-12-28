DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1645 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

