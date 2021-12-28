DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1645 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $15.10.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
